Funds now available for rental assistance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More than a billion dollars is available in rental assistance.

However, much of the funds are still available which suggests a lot of eligible renters are not applying.

The funds are good for up to twelve months in past rent and three months of future rent.

Utilities like water, electricity, and gas are covered under the program.

For those with legal claims, they have options as well.

“If you’re being sued for eviction by your landlord, during the process of your application for Texas Rent Relief, your lawsuit is put on hold,” said Agustin Ramirez. “If you’re approved, as soon as the funds get to your landlord, the lawsuit is dismissed.”

Ramirez says the goal is to keep everyone safe and with a place to stay during a pandemic.

You can go to www.TexasRentRelief.com for more information.

