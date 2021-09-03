Advertisement

Give back to the banks on National Food Bank Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the perfect day to give back to local food banks!

National Food Bank Day falls on the first Friday of September and serves as a day to commit to contributing to the cause that believes no person should go without a meal.

Food banks across the country help roughly 42 million men, women, and children who struggle with putting food on the table.

Some of the ways you can celebrate the day are by making a donation, volunteering at your local food bank or donate non-perishable items.

Use the hashtag national food bank day to give your local food bank a shout-out and to share on social media.

