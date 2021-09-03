Health authority provides COVID update on Digital News Desk

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor Victor Trevino says the Delta variant is taking hold in the community.

On the Digital News Desk on Thursday morning, Laredo’s health authority said the mutation has changed the severity and age of patients which is causing younger people to be infected more and more often.

He suggests those who show symptoms should go to the infusion center to prevent the progression of the disease.

Dr. Trevino also talked about his quarantine order for Laredo schools.

He says it’s his duty to provide medical advice and schools that disregard the guidelines do so at their own risk.

“The orders are there. Whether they choose to follow them or not, the consequences is what my concern is. Whoever does not follow a medical order actually is responsible for the consequences.”

