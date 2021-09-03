Advertisement

Judge grants injunction to block governor’s mask mandate ban

File photo: mask mandates
File photo: mask mandates(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A District judge grants a temporary injunction on Thursday evening, blocking Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order which bans mask mandates.

The injunction was granted by Texas 49th District Judge Joe Lopez, after close to 6 hours of testimonies and evidence.

The lawsuit was brought by the city of Laredo, and United Independent School District.

The plaintiff argues the injunction would allow the City of Laredo not to enforce GA-38—on the basis the Governor has exceeded his authority under the Texas Disaster Act.

A written order is expected to be presented and filed to the judge by the City of Laredo and UISD.

An order denying the jurisdiction is expected to be filed by the state.

