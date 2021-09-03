Advertisement

Laredo Film Society hosting drive-in movie screening

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A whole slew of events are happening this weekend starting on Friday night!

One of which is a drive-in movie organized by the Laredo Film Society.

The film club will be hosting its Reels on Wheels Cinema event with their screening of the movie Gueros.

This is just one of three film screenings that the group will put together at the Cultura Beer Garden.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. at the beer garden parking lot located at 916 Salinas Avenue.

It will be $25 per car and $15 for outdoor seating.

This will include popcorn.

