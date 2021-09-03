Advertisement

Mexican Consulate highlights worker rights as part of Labor Rights Week

By Justin Reyes
Sep. 3, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Labor Day just around the corner, the Mexican Consulate General in Laredo is hosting a week-long series of information sessions on labor rights.

This is the 13th year that the Mexican government collaborates with the consulate to cover this issue.

The sessions cover different rights workers are entitled to.

Carlos Echevarria says, “There is a minimum salary, anything regarding health and security inside the office or in the place of work, basic recommendations to avoid accidents, what to do in case one’s rights are violated or not guaranteed.”

Topics include employee rights under COVID-19 as well as labor rights regardless of immigration status.

The presentations will be live streamed on the consulate’s Facebook page.

