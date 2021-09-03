New law could give jail time to Texas drivers who hit pedestrians

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Of the hundreds of Texas laws that went into effect on Wednesday, one of them was senate bill 1055, which calls for more serious consequences for drivers who injure pedestrians.

The Lisa Torry Smith Act was introduced back in 2017 when a Houston woman, Lisa Torry Smith was walking her son to school. Both were hit by a car in a cross walk.

Lisa died while her son was severely injured.

However, the driver was not criminally charged, making it even more difficult for Lisa’s family to get over the tragedy.

“I wish I would have told her I loved her one last time.”

Four yeas later, Lisa Torry Smith’s husband still remembers that fateful day that dint bring her home.

Their son is still recovering today.

“He has recovered from his injuries,” said Gina Torry, Lisa’s sister. “He’s a fantastic kid. He’s now 9 years old. But you never recover from watching your mom die.”

But the new Lisa Torry Smith Act now adds a layer of protection for pedestrians, focusing on distracted drivers.

Eric Estrada from the Texas Department of Public Safety says this law makes it easier for Texas drivers to be held criminally accountable as they will be charged with a class A misdemeanor if they hurt a pedestrian.

If the person hit is seriously injured, the driver could face jail time.

“As long as the driver was negligent or injured a person, he or she can face criminal consequences, it doesn’t have to be intentional or knowingly,” said Estrada.

If the driver leaves the scene after hitting a pedestrian, the consequences are even worse.

“Then we could also apply an assault charge, and we can also apply failed to render aid. And if there’s injury it enhances, and if it causes death, then there’s a felony charge.”

With Labor Day weekend coming up, the new law will also protect people in wheelchairs, electric scooters, bicycles, or golf carts.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, about 800 Texas pedestrians lost their lives last year while more than a thousand were seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.