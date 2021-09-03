Police searching for man accused of burglary
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are asking for the community’s help tracking down a man wanted for burglary.
Authorities released images of a man wearing a read shirt, black pants and a red bandana.
If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.