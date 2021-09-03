Police searching for man accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man accused of theft.

The man is believed to be tied to a theft of a department store.

Laredo Police released pictures from surveillance video showing a man wearing a New York Yankees Jersey and a cap with a Mexican Flag.

The man was last seen driving a white passenger car.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

