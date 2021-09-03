Prepare for a hot Labor Day weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Labor Day weekend usually marks the start of the fall season; unfortunately, not here in south Texas.

On Friday we are going to start out in the upper 70s and we’ll see a high of about 102 degrees.

These triple digit temperatures will continue to linger up into Labor Day Monday.

Expect highs of 103 for Saturday and Sunday with clear and sunny skies.

Although we won’t see cooler weather anytime soon, we’ll start to drop little by little into the low hundreds and then upper 90s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday expect a high of 98 degrees.

We could see a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday at 20 percent, but as we seen for the past couple of weeks, it doesn’t seem very promising.

