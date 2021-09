LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is causing some traffic disruption on Mines Road.

According to Laredo Police, a rollover accident happened at the intersection of Mines Road and Interamerica.

As a result, two of the southbound lanes of Mines Road have been closed off.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

