South Laredo apartment complex catches fire
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a south Laredo apartment complex Thursday evening.
The fire happened at around 6:30 Thursday night at the 100 block of Astirias Avenue.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two units engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked quickly to put the fires out; however, units two and four sustained the most damage.
The fire was extinguished without incident.
