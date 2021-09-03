Advertisement

South Laredo apartment complex catches fire

Damages are estimated at $30,000
Damages are estimated at $30,000
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire broke out at a south Laredo apartment complex Thursday evening.

The fire happened at around 6:30 Thursday night at the 100 block of Astirias Avenue.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found two units engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the fires out; however, units two and four sustained the most damage.

The fire was extinguished without incident.

