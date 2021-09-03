Teen fighting leukemia meets Laredo firefighters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local heroes spend time with a local teen battling cancer.

Laredo firefighters spent time on Friday morning with Yaneli who has been fighting leukemia for a little over two years now.

Yaneli is from Laredo but travels to to Corpus Christi at Driscoll Children’s Hospital to receive her life saving treatments

She will be celebrating her quinceñera later in September.

Founders of the group Smiles from Heaven were part of the event.

The month of September is proclaimed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers ask the public to go gold by wearing a gold ribbon or clothing to show support.

