Three years since local serial killings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Friday marks the third year since the death of Melissa Ramirez, who is the first of four alleged serial killings by former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz.

Ortiz was arrested on September 15, 2018 after he allegedly killed four women and attempted to kidnap a fifth.

The first victim, 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez was found on September 3, 2018.

Days after finding Ramirez’s body, the second victim, 42-year-old Claudine Luera was found, followed by the 3rd and 4th victims’ bodies, Guiselda Alicia Cantu and Janelle Ortiz.

Despite it being three years later, the families of the victims say they are still coping with the loss and are waiting for justice to be served.

“I can’t process the fact that she is not here,” said Rosenda Ortiz, Janelle’s sister. “That she didn’t get to know my kids and that’s what is really sad to me.”

Ortiz is charged with capital murder for the deaths of four victims.

He has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Ortiz’s trial has been delayed due to the pandemic, however the next court appearance is set for September 9th.

