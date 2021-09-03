UISD board members meet to discuss COVID protocols

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Board members met on Thursday evening to go over their COVID mitigation measures and protocols.

The Laredo health authority was there to provide an update on the current state of COVID and even Laredo’s state representative stopped by.

In a brief meeting, United ISD board members got an update on how COVID mitigation measures are doing and were also able to ask questions.

Also present in the meeting was Doctor Trevino who answered some questions and state Representative Richard Pena Raymond who tells the district that they have to do everything they can to save lives.

The Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath had these words to say about the current state of the pandemic and its impact on students across the state... the statement was read aloud by Representative Raymond during UISD’s board meeting on Thursday night.

“Schools are dealing with major operational issues. Commissioner Mike Morath told members of the State Department of Education that community spread is so rampant that it’s pretty much a guarantee that someone with an active infection walking into a school campus.”

It’s a hard pill to swallow for everyone at the district who continues to work on ways to mitigate the virus on campus.

“It’s very troubling, it’s very troubling for us we, we see our numbers do not reflect that, thank the lord now and we don’t want it to,” said Javier Montemayor, Jr.

So far the district as implement a number of measures like frequent sanitizing and testing.

“We don’t just look at the positive cases, we look at anybody with any symptoms, right, and so we either immediately test them on site,” said Mike Garza. “If they’re students we do it with parental consent. If they’re employees we ask them they have to voluntary subject themselves to testing or we ask them to go ahead and get tested on the outside and self report.”

While they are doing what they can, the message on Thursday night was prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

The district has also increased lunch hours and spread out students to different areas on campus to eat. According to reports, areas like the cafeteria are now less crowded.

Students are also following the mask mandate when they’re moving through the hallways.

During the meeting, Representative Raymond encouraged district officials to meet with him before the next legislative session to discuss issues they need help with.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.