Bikers ride to inspire hope in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of local bikers rolled around the streets of Laredo Saturday morning to inspire hope.

Lazy Boy tattoos, along with the Golden Heart Project and Bella Strong held its annual Ride of Hope event.

Every year, Hector Hernandez of Lazy Boy Tattoos holds this event to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

All of the donations from each rider will go to both nonprofit organizations which helps those families who have young ones fighting cancer.

The event also serves as a reminder to those battling cancer that they are not alone in their fight.

