Border Patrol agent killings; three years later

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This past weekend marked three years since four Laredo women were allegedly killed by a former Border Patrol agent.

It was back in 2018 when a federal agent was deemed an alleged serial killer.

The first victim was 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez who was found on Sept. 3, 2018- on Jefferies Road along Camino Colombia.

Days later, the second victim, 42-year-old Claudine Luera was found, followed by the third and four victims’ bodies, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Janelle Ortiz.

Juan David Ortiz, a ten-year veteran and supervisor with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol at that time -- was arrested on Sept. 15 of that year, accused of killing the four women and attempting to kidnap a fifth.

However- it’s now been three years of tears, mourning and seeking closure for the families of these four women.

Janelle’s Sister, Rosenda Ortiz, says, “I can’t process the fact that she is not here. That she didn’t get to know my kids and that’s what is really sad to me. She would take care of me a lot, she would watch out for me. I trusted her with my life and then this happened.”

Meanwhile, Melissa’s mother says she thinks about her daughter every day when she goes outside.

Ortiz is charged with capital murder for the deaths of four victims.

He has pled not guilty to the charges against him.

Ortiz’s trial has been delayed due to the pandemic; however, the next court appearance is set for Sept. 9.

KGNS will continue to keep you posted with these developments.

