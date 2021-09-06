Advertisement

City, county and schools closed for Labor Day

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have any business with the city or county, it will have to wait until Tuesday.

Both the city and the county will have their offices closed today for Labor Day.

In addition to their administrative offices, the city’s solid waste offices will be closed but regular garbage pick-up will take place.

As for the county, the holiday closure includes the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office.

Offices for both the city and the county will both open back up on Tuesday at their regular times.

Also just a reminder to parents and students, do not take your kids to school because there are no classes for UISD and LISD

Students and teachers will be able to enjoy the day off and all classes will resume September 7.

