LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to bring criminal gang members who cross illegally to justice.

One MS-13 Gang member who was attempted to board a train in Kenny County was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Since the start of Operation Lone Star, troopers have made over 5,200 criminal arrest, and arrested over 700 gang members.

