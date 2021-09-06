Election officials expect lengthy redistricting process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Redistricting in Texas hasn’t started yet, but officials expect a dragged-out process -- which would affect when elections are held in Webb County.

Officials are waiting on the U.S. Census Bureau to release updated population numbers for the state.

The state legislature has already passed S.B. 13 in anticipation of a new redistricting plan.

The bill proposes three options but each option could possibly end up in court either way.

“They’ve established three options for the elections,” Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez said. “Number one, if a redistricting plan is signed by November 15th, the current primaries are going to take place by March 1st, 2022. If a redistricting plan is not signed until after November 15th but before December 28th, the primary is going to be held on April 5th.”

The third option is if the redistricting plan is not approved until after December 28th but before February 7th, 2022, the primary elections will be held on May 24th, 2022.

The census numbers are expected to be released at the end of this month although Tellez doesn’t expect Texas legislators to meet the November 15th deadline for the first option.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.