Advertisement

Election officials expect lengthy redistricting process

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Redistricting in Texas hasn’t started yet, but officials expect a dragged-out process -- which would affect when elections are held in Webb County.

Officials are waiting on the U.S. Census Bureau to release updated population numbers for the state.

The state legislature has already passed S.B. 13 in anticipation of a new redistricting plan.

The bill proposes three options but each option could possibly end up in court either way.

“They’ve established three options for the elections,” Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez said. “Number one, if a redistricting plan is signed by November 15th, the current primaries are going to take place by March 1st, 2022. If a redistricting plan is not signed until after November 15th but before December 28th, the primary is going to be held on April 5th.”

The third option is if the redistricting plan is not approved until after December 28th but before February 7th, 2022, the primary elections will be held on May 24th, 2022.

The census numbers are expected to be released at the end of this month although Tellez doesn’t expect Texas legislators to meet the November 15th deadline for the first option.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Melissa Ramirez, age 29
Three years since local serial killings

Latest News

Suspects wanted in theft case
Suspects wanted in two separate theft cases
Suspects wanted in theft case
Laredo Crime Stoppers suspects
Officials expect lengthy redistricting process
Officials expect lengthy redistricting process
DPS on Labor Day Weekend Efforts
Law enforcement encourages safety during one of the busiest travel days of the year