Hometown Heroes: Honoring David Lee Espinoza

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been more than a week now since the tragic news of the 13 U.S service members killed in the Kabul attack.

Among them was David Lee Espinoza —the Laredo native who grew up in Rio Bravo.

In this week’s Hometown Heroes, the outpouring of support and tributes held for our local hero has brought the community together.

Known as shy and quiet, the story of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza is now known to millions of people.

Not only those living in the United States but around the world.

Tributes to honor Espinoza, alongside the 12 other servicemen and women, have been held everywhere – especially here at home.

“I never would have imagined it. All this support that I would have and the love the have for my son. Even though they didn’t know him, I have no words to thank them,” Elizabeth Holguin, David Lee’s mom said.

Elizabeth Holguin is touched by the support millions have shared for her son.

On the morning of August 27th- Friday, Elizabeth got the news no parents wants to hear.

David was killed in an attack.

He had received orders to deploy to Afghanistan for the withdrawal of U.S. forces after a 20 year-long conflict.

Immediately.tributes started to pour in.

On social media from family, friends, former classmates, the city of Rio Bravo, Laredo, Texas, and all across the country.

Governor Greg Abbott order flags to be on half staff to honor the lives of the 13 servicemembers.

On Saturday, a vigil was held in Rio Bravo.

Veterans, active military dressed in uniform, and the community went out to pay their respect.

Sunday, the dignified transfer of the service members including Espinoza were returned to U.S soil.

Flag-draped cases were carried from a military cargo plane and onto mortuary vans.

This week his alma mater LBJ placed a floral wreath in honor of his memory and say they are working on a memorial site to honor him.

United High School’s Air Force ROTC program held a special tribute.

Restaurants and bars in town separate a table for the 13 --- decorated in U.S. flags.

In south Laredo, Espinoza’s portrait shines on digitally.

A service was held with his parents present, veterans, and the community embracing his family and giving their condolences.

This week was also the end of the longest war.

Espinoza’s mother shared these words to those coming home: “I am so happy for the ones that came back to their wives or husbands. I’m very happy for them and God bless them.”

David Lee’s funeral services will be held at Joe Jacksons North.

The public can share their remembrances and condolences on the services wall.

