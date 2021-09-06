Law enforcement encourages safety during one of the busiest travel days of the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we’re wrapping up the Labor Day holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation continues to encourage safety on the roadways.

According to TxDOT, last year in the Laredo area, there were 188 DUI alcohol-related accidents which resulted in six fatalities and 16 injuries.

To avoid numbers being as high again this year, they’ve teamed up with law enforcement agencies like DPS to remind the community that safety comes first.

“As of now, we’ve arrested 16 people. Of those, a big portion is driving while intoxicated,” DPS Sgt. Erick Estrada said.

It was a busy weekend for DPS troopers in Webb County.

Sergeant Erick Estrada says common incidents during the labor day holiday are vehicle accidents and other criminal arrests with focusing on watching out for those who are driving while intoxicated.

“Usually we’re trying to deter fatalities because people are drinking in driving,” he told us.

However, as Sergeant Estrada tells us, the roadways were as busy as pre-pandemic days.

Troopers in Webb County were also watching out for more than just traffic violations and drunk drivers.

erick Estrada- but this year, we are concentrating also on human smuggling and human trafficlking portion so theres an increase on these offenses.

Another common problem was violation of the “Move Over or Slow Down” law which stresses the importance of slowing down if a patrol unit is pulled over to the side with their lights activated.

a lot of people assume we cant move over so im just going to go past the emergency vehicle, and that’s not the case. Theyre supposed to go 20 below the speed limit

Although today marks the end of Labor Day weekend, DPS will continue having more patrols units out on the roadways as part of TxDOT’s “Faces of Drunk Driving” campaign.

DPS continues to remind drivers to wear a seatbelt, drive the speed limit, and of course, never driving under the influence of alcohol.

If a driver is caught intoxicated behind the wheel, they can face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and a loss of their driver’s license.

