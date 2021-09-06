Love is a labor, on Labor Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Labor Day is often known as the starting point of the fall season; of course that’s not the case for us in south Texas.

Normally our summers are broken down into pre-summer, official summer and summer part two.

Right now we are in the second half of our summer season in Laredo, but on the bright side, our temperatures will start to drop in the coming weeks.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 103 by the afternoon with a 20 percent chance of rain.

The chances of showers will be short-lived, we are expecting another hot and sunny day on Tuesday.

Expect nothing but triple digit temperatures at 102 for the rest of the week with little to no relief.

Hopefully by next week we’ll drop to the 90s, until then stay cool!

