Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz recently awarded a replacement key to an honorary Laredoan.

Jack Strunk originally received a Key to the City by former Mayor Raul Salinas in 2012 for defending the city from a viral YouTube video called “Sarah Hates Laredo”.

As a response to that video, Mr. Strunk made his own to give a different perspective.

Unfortunately, Mr. Strunk’s original Key to the City was stolen during a break-in of his home.

In appreciation for his valiant actions, a replacement Key to the City of Laredo was awarded to Strunk as a special gift in response to the robbery. Mayor Saenz invited Strunk and his family for a private gathering at City Hall Council Chambers and presented a newly polished key.

“Mr. Strunk continues to be a heroic figure in our community,” stated Mayor Pete Saenz. “I too sincerely thank him for having defended our beloved city and for continuing to represent Laredo as a strong, caring, and resilient community.”

In 2012, City leaders and State Representative, Richard Peña Raymond, flew to visit Strunk in Kentucky to present him with the Key to the City and declared February 20 as “Jack Strunk Day” in Laredo, Texas.

You can watch his response to the original video here.

