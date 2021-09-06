Migrant falls from ravine after evading arrest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating a migrant death that happened over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday morning at around 6 a.m. when agents at the south station arrested four undocumented immigrants near the Rio Grande, just one and a half miles south of the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

The agent was working alone at the time but was able to handcuff all four migrants using three pairs of handcuffs.

While the agent was assisting the individuals through a barbed wire fence, a female migrant slipped form her handcuffs and ran towards the river.

The woman ran roughly 50 feet, fell from a 20 foot cliff in the darkness and struck her head on a log near the river.

The agent requested medical assistance; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laredo Police Department, the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility are reviewing the incident.

