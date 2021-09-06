National Suicide Prevention Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Yesterday kicked off a national weeklong campaign that seeks to educate and inform people about the warning signs of suicide as well as the many resources that are available.

According to the Laredo Police Department, many of our citizens might be experiencing depression due to loss of job, marital issues, or isolation.

Officials say if you or someone you know is experiencing depression or anxiety, it’s okay to reach out for help.

Residents are encouraged to call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1800 273 8255.

They can also seek help at local organizations such as Pillar.

