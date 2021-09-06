Suspects wanted in two separate theft cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding four people tied to two separate theft cases.

This surveillance video shows four men walking into two separate convenience stores.

If you have any information regarding either of these individuals, you are asked to call Laredo Police or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-795-2800 or 727-TIPS.

You can even download the Laredo Police Department app and submit an anonymous tip.

