TxDOT launches drunk driving campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last year in the Laredo area, there were 188 DUI alcohol related accidents which resulted in six fatalities and 16 injuries; that’s according to TxDOT.

In an effort to tackle those numbers, TxDOT is launching its anti-drunk driving campaign to show the impacts of getting behind the wheel drunk.

The Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign uses a mobile video sculpture that plays several stories of people who have been affected by drunk driving.

The campaign is a key component of TxDot’s end the streak Tx which encourages drivers to make safer decisions when getting behind the wheel such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and of course, never driving under the influence of alcohol.

Every year, TxDOT teams up with local law enforcement agencies such as Laredo Police, DPS and Webb County authorities to crackdown on drunk driving as well as other traffic violations.

For more information to learn more about the movement head over to facesofdrunk driving.com.

