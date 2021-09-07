Advertisement

Agents arrest Sex offender in Zapata

34-year-old Juan Florentin-Garcia
34-year-old Juan Florentin-Garcia(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man convicted of sex crimes against minors.

The arrest happened on September 2 when agents at the Zapata Station arrested a group of eight undocumented immigrants near Highway 83.

One of the individuals was identified as Juan Florentin-Garcia, a 34-year-old Guatemalan National.

Record checks revealed Florentin-Garcia had prior convictions for child molestation out of Rome Georgia.

He will be prosecuted and turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

