Agents arrest Sex offender in Zapata

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man convicted of sex crimes against minors.

The arrest happened on September 2 when agents at the Zapata Station arrested a group of eight undocumented immigrants near Highway 83.

One of the individuals was identified as Juan Florentin-Garcia, a 34-year-old Guatemalan National.

Record checks revealed Florentin-Garcia had prior convictions for child molestation out of Rome Georgia.

He will be prosecuted and turned over to the custody of U.S. Marshals Service.

