“Anxiety Couple” compete for influencer award

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo couple has gained popularity on social media for the way they advocate for mental health awareness.

Scott and Haydee have been known on TikTok and Youtube as the “Anxiety Couple” and soon they’ll have a chance to receive the an American Influencer Award in Los Angeles.

Although it’s something many social media users dream about, for the couple, it started out by simply wanting to help others.

“We’re Anxiety Couple. The reason for the name is because I have an anxiety disorder and my fiancée Haydee has OCD,” Scott told us.

It may not be a desirable title, but the “Anxiety Couple” found a way to turn it into something positive.

The couple started on youtube back in 2018 with a goal to promote mental health by sharing their story for others to relate to.

“We’ve had people that almost committed suicide, we’ve had people who can’t stand their lives and who think they’re alone. Luckily, through posting our videos, we’ve helped people realize they’re not alone,” they share.

Years later, they’ve now helped hundreds of thousands of their followers overcome negative thoughts on more than one platform.

“Like they say ‘a smile a day keeps the depression away’ so we like making people laugh. And our name alone stands for a lot so it means a lot to us.”

The couple says they never realized the impact they were making on their followers until recently when they received an invite in the mail for the American Influencer Awards where they were nominated for “Influencer Couple of the Year”.

“In that stadium, there’s going to be all these big influencers, so for us to be a part of that and to be from Laredo, I guess that’s when it hit us, about two weeks ago.”

Whether they win or not, this pair of Laredoans say they’ll continue using their platform to show both the community and the world it’s possible to make a difference.

“A lot of people say there’s no support in Laredo and we never had support. You don’t need it. We never had it. You can make it in life without all the support.”

Scott and Haydee are now finalists and they’re asking the community for a vote so they can be the next influencer couple of the year.

You can vote for them by going to www.aiaawards.com and click under the lifestyle category.

