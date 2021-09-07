Advertisement

Anxiety couple up for Influencer Award

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local couple is on their way to stardom after being nominated for an award.

The virial duo known as the anxiety couple has been nominated in the American Influencer Awards and they are just one of the finalists for the couple influencer of the year.

The couple is Scott and Haydee who have gained a following on Tik Tok, with 8.3 million followers for their videos dealing with everyday scenarios.

You can vote for them by going to aiaawards.com/vote and click under the lifestyle category.

The American Influencer award is November third in Los Angeles.

Good Luck to Scott and Haydee on this endeavor!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Car catches on fire
Noche Buena Fire
Accident reported in Beeville, Tx
Part of US-59 Highway closed after early morning accident
Anxiety couple up for award
Anxiety couple up for Influencer Award
Vehicle catches fire in east Laredo
Vehicle catches fire in south Laredo