Anxiety couple up for Influencer Award

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local couple is on their way to stardom after being nominated for an award.

The virial duo known as the anxiety couple has been nominated in the American Influencer Awards and they are just one of the finalists for the couple influencer of the year.

The couple is Scott and Haydee who have gained a following on Tik Tok, with 8.3 million followers for their videos dealing with everyday scenarios.

You can vote for them by going to aiaawards.com/vote and click under the lifestyle category.

The American Influencer award is November third in Los Angeles.

Good Luck to Scott and Haydee on this endeavor!

