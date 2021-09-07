City launches public art survey

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In other local news, the City of Laredo wants to let its true colors shine through the streets.

How they are hoping to do that is by developing a public art master plan with the objective of creating vibrant art in public spaces.

They are asking for the public input on where the city could use some extra art and culture.

The visual artworks will reflect community pride, diverse people, cultures, and perspectives that are special to our community.

This will drive economic benefits for tourism, art sector jobs, civic attractiveness and a strong economy.

For more information on the survey, you can click here.

