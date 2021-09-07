Death of 7-month-old baby being investigated

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are in the preliminary stages of investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby.

Police received a call near Arkansas and Saunders that someone had waved down an officer on patrol just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

The driver told the officer that a baby in the car was not responsive.

First aid, including CPR, was given by the officer until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

EMTs were then able to confirm that the baby had passed away at the location.

Police say at the first indications that the baby was unresponsive, the father immediately rushed to the hospital only to stop when he waved down the officer.

There are no signs of foul play, although police are investigating all possibilities to determine the exact manner of death.

