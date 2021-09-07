Advertisement

Death of 7-month-old baby being investigated

(TELEMUNDO)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are in the preliminary stages of investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby.

Police received a call near Arkansas and Saunders that someone had waved down an officer on patrol just before 3 p.m. yesterday.

The driver told the officer that a baby in the car was not responsive.

First aid, including CPR, was given by the officer until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

EMTs were then able to confirm that the baby had passed away at the location.

Police say at the first indications that the baby was unresponsive, the father immediately rushed to the hospital only to stop when he waved down the officer.

There are no signs of foul play, although police are investigating all possibilities to determine the exact manner of death.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Portland may ban Texas travel and trade in protest of abortion laws
Portland may ban Texas travel and trade in protest of abortion laws
File photo
Portland may ban Texas travel and trade in protest of abortion laws
34-year-old Juan Florentin-Garcia
Agents arrest Sex offender in Zapata
File photo: Webb County Commissioners Court
Webb County officials petition to establish committee for salary grievances