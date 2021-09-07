Final plans announced for Marine LCpl Espinoza’s return

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Final details are set for services honoring Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

City officials confirmed that Espinoza’s body will arrive on Friday around 2:40 p.m.

On Sunday, the public will be able to pay their respects at Joe Jackson Funeral Home North from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Officials are encouraging residents to help make it a warm welcome home.

“Again, we’re asking the community and those businesses who are along the route to come out, pay their respects, and also show their patriotism,” City of Laredo Communications Administrator Noraida Negron said. “We would like for everyone to have their American flag out. I think Lance Corporal deserves this and his family as well.”

As a reminder, the first procession will take place on Friday when Espinoza is taken to Joe Jackson Funeral Home from the airport.

The second procession will be on Monday after mass at St. Patrick’s Church where he’ll be taken to the city’s cemetery.

