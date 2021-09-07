Advertisement

Hot summer streets and burning pavements

Cruel summer
Cruel summer(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This heat has got right out of hand, and it feels like it’s never-ending.

On Tuesday we’ll see another hot and sunny days with highs at 101 degrees.

These triple digit temperatures are going to continue to linger for the rest of the week.

We are expecting highs of 102 on Wednesday, 103 on Thursday and 102 on Friday.

Now don’t lose hope, next week, we are seeing a slight dip into the upper 90s and a slight chance of rain at 30 percent on Monday.

This could be a sign of things to come.

Hopefully next week, these chances of rain will bring temperatures down.

