Laredo City Council to discuss funeral services for David Lee Espinoza, hiring consultant for Hospital District

City Council meeting extends to day two
City Council meeting extends to day two(City of Laredo)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Plans are underway for funeral and burial services for Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

Today, City Council will discuss the possibility of renaming a south Laredo boulevard in his honor.

Mayor Pro-Tempore and councilmember for District 1, Rudy Gonzalez Jr. is proposing to memorialize Cielito Lindo Boulevard in Espinoza’s honor.

Other items in today’s agenda include the City Manager, Robert Eads, to negotiate an interlocal agreement between the City of Laredo and Webb County to jointly hire a consultant to determine the feasibility of establishing a Hospital District.

Local health officials have stated that Laredo is considered medically underserved.

Alleviating traffic is another matter up for discussion.

District 5 councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr. has proposed to have TxDOT discuss the Loop 20 overpasses specifically on Del Mar, Jacaman, and airport.

Another item is the update on the two southbound turning lanes on Loop 20 and Sinatra Parkway.

In downtown Laredo, plans could be put on hold to revitalize Bruni Plaza.

According to Alyssa Cigarroa’s item, she is looking to discuss rescinding any associated contracts relating to the Bruni Plaza renovations.

The Old Federal Courthouse could also get an upgrade as Cigarroa is proposing to make the 2nd floor the new Senior Fitness Center and public library branch.

Councilmembers will also enter discussions to designate the location of the much talked about 4th-5th International Bridge, an agenda item proposed by the mayor.

Mayor Pete Saenz is proposing that item along with coordinating with our Mexican counterparts to expand the World Trade Bridge.

The meeting will begin today at 5:30 p.m.

Recognitions will take place before the meeting at 5 p.m.

The full list of items can be found here.

