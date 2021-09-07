Part of US-59 Highway closed after early morning accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those taking a road trip down Highway 59 can expect a delay on their route out of Laredo.

DPS Troopers are investigating a three car crash that killed one person.

The accident happened at approximately 6:26 a.m. on U.S. 59 north of Beeville in Bee County.

According to DPS, U.S. 59 has been shut down and traffic is being rerouted.

Crews are on the scene to remove the truck and tractor trailer.

Accident reported in Beeville, Tx (DPS)

Officials expect the road to fully open up within the hour.

