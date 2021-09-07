Advertisement

Part of US-59 Highway closed after early morning accident

Accident reported in Beeville, Tx
Accident reported in Beeville, Tx(DPS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Those taking a road trip down Highway 59 can expect a delay on their route out of Laredo.

DPS Troopers are investigating a three car crash that killed one person.

The accident happened at approximately 6:26 a.m. on U.S. 59 north of Beeville in Bee County.

According to DPS, U.S. 59 has been shut down and traffic is being rerouted.

Crews are on the scene to remove the truck and tractor trailer.

Accident reported in Beeville, Tx
Accident reported in Beeville, Tx(DPS)

Officials expect the road to fully open up within the hour.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Car catches on fire
Noche Buena Fire
Anxiety couple up for American Influencer Award
Anxiety couple up for Influencer Award
Anxiety couple up for award
Anxiety couple up for Influencer Award
Vehicle catches fire in east Laredo
Vehicle catches fire in south Laredo