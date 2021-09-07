Portland may ban Texas travel and trade in protest of abortion laws

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Other states are reacting to Texas’ new abortion law.

The City Council in Portland Oregon will vote on an emergency resolution that would ban the purchase of goods and services from Texas.

The resolution would also bar city employee travel to Texas.

Portland mayor, Ted Wheeler’s Office said that the Portland ban would be in effect until Texas either withdraws the abortion law or it gets overturned in court.

It also said the Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy.

