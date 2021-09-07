South Texas fighter to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas athlete is going the distance as he vies for a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Fighter CJ Vergara will be fighting in the Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The event brings fighters from all around the world to compete.

If CJ wins this fight, he could get an official contract to fight for the UFC.

CJ says it’s something he has been working towards for 12 years.

There is also going to be a special watch party at the Laredo Mansion at 5:30 p.m. where friends and family members will be cheering him on.

The address is 1714 Houston St.

Good luck to CJ on this endeavor!

