Advertisement

South Texas fighter to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas athlete is going the distance as he vies for a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Fighter CJ Vergara will be fighting in the Dana White’s Contender Series in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

The event brings fighters from all around the world to compete.

If CJ wins this fight, he could get an official contract to fight for the UFC.

CJ says it’s something he has been working towards for 12 years.

There is also going to be a special watch party at the Laredo Mansion at 5:30 p.m. where friends and family members will be cheering him on.

The address is 1714 Houston St.

Good luck to CJ on this endeavor!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

34-year-old Juan Florentin-Garcia
Agents arrest Sex offender in Zapata
File photo: Webb County Commissioners Court
Webb County officials petition to establish committee for salary grievances
Loma Alta Traffic Project Angers Residents
Loma Alta residents upset new traffic project blocks access to neighborhood
Loma Alta Traffic Project Angers Residents
Loma Alta Median Project
South Texas fighter vies for a spot with UFC
South Texas fighter to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series