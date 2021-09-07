Traffic Alert: Car accident reported on Del Mar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is being reported by the 200 block of W. Del Mar Blvd.

Laredo police and fire crews are on the scene directing traffic and providing first aid.

Two cars appear to be involved, with both suffering damage to the front portions of the car.

There’s no word yet on the number of people involved or injuries reported.

