Advertisement

Vehicle catches fire near Noche Buena Boulevard

Vehicle catches fire in east Laredo
Vehicle catches fire in east Laredo(Laredo Fire Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that broke out at an east Laredo home.

The fire happened at around 2:49 on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Noche Buena and Creosote Loop.

Firefighters arrived and found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll bring you more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
File photo: Border Patrol
Migrant falls from ravine after evading arrest

Latest News

File photo: Art mural
City launches public art survey
Cruel summer
Hot summer streets and burning pavements
Suspects wanted in theft case
Suspects wanted in two separate theft cases
Suspects wanted in theft case
Laredo Crime Stoppers suspects