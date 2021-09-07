Vehicle catches fire near Noche Buena Boulevard

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that broke out at an east Laredo home.

The fire happened at around 2:49 on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Noche Buena and Creosote Loop.

Firefighters arrived and found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We’ll bring you more details as soon as they become available.

