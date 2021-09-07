Advertisement

Webb County officials petition to establish committee for salary grievances

File photo: Webb County Commissioners Court
File photo: Webb County Commissioners Court(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County officials petition to establish a committee that will discuss salary grievances.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the in the morning.

According to the agenda item, commissioners will discuss to establish the committee that would consist of several elected officials.

The list of officials is the sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county attorney or criminal district attorney, and a number of public members and alternates necessary to provide nine voting members.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melanie Valenzuela
Two killed during Friday’s collision on Highway 83
Drag Racing Incident
Man injured in drag race accident
Accident reported on I-35
Traffic Alert: Accident reported on I-35
Jack Strunk given replacement key to the city
Man who defended the city from “Sara Hates Laredo” video is presented with Key to the City
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

34-year-old Juan Florentin-Garcia
Agents arrest Sex offender in Zapata
Loma Alta Traffic Project Angers Residents
Loma Alta residents upset new traffic project blocks access to neighborhood
Loma Alta Traffic Project Angers Residents
Loma Alta Median Project
South Texas fighter vies for a spot with UFC
South Texas fighter to compete in Dana White’s Contender Series