Webb County officials petition to establish committee for salary grievances

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County officials petition to establish a committee that will discuss salary grievances.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the in the morning.

According to the agenda item, commissioners will discuss to establish the committee that would consist of several elected officials.

The list of officials is the sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county treasurer, county clerk, district clerk, county attorney or criminal district attorney, and a number of public members and alternates necessary to provide nine voting members.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

