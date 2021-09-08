Arndt Elementary recognizes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to health experts, every year, nearly 16,000 new cases of childhood cancer are diagnosed.

As a way to stand by those who are going through their battle, a UISD elementary school is showing their support for one of its own.

In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Arndt Elementary School decided to get its students involved and rally together to help one of its own students battling the disease.

During a special assembly, the Cardinals learned to be kind and support those who are fighting cancer.

Throughout the month, the school will be wearing yellow and gold every Friday to support the cause.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.