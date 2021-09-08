Advertisement

CBP issues $20,000 in penalties at Laredo Port of Entry during August

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over the last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection have handed out over $20,000 in fines for agriculture law violations.

Over 4,300 incidents were reported last month.

One of the incidents happened on August 14th.

A car was randomly inspected at bridge number two and agriculture specialists found 17 plants and three peppers.

The driver was issued a $300 fine for trying to bring in banned products into the country.

That same evening also at bridge number two, a truck was inspected by a canine team.

If you are crossing products, agents asks the public to declare everything to authorities.

Agents say fines can cost anywhere from $300 to $1,000.

