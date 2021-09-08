Advertisement

City Council votes to rename south Laredo street after fallen hero

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City council has voted to re-name a south Laredo Street in honor of a fallen hero.

The move passed Tuesday night to refer Cielito Lindo Boulevard as “Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza Memorial Boulevard” in his honor.

Cielito Lindo is where Lyndon B Johnson High School is located.

That’s where Espinoza attended and graduated from before enlisting into the military only a few years ago.

