City Council votes to rename south Laredo street after fallen hero

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City council has voted to re-name a south Laredo Street in honor of a fallen hero.

The move passed Tuesday night to refer Cielito Lindo Boulevard as “Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza Memorial Boulevard” in his honor.

Cielito Lindo is where Lyndon B Johnson High School is located.

That’s where Espinoza attended and graduated from before enlisting into the military only a few years ago.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.