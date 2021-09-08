COVID Media Briefing Recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council approves hiring a consultant to evaluate local medical needs.

Mayor Pete Saenz gave Laredo’s city manager Robert Eads the green light to enter into negotiations to hire a consultant that will evaluate three aspects: why Laredo is medically underserved, a study to propose private or public remedies on whether a hospital district should be established, and indicate estimate costs of such remedies.

On Wednesday’s media briefing, local health officials also said they have seen the number of infections decrease.

In the month of August 2021, the total number of reported infections was marked at 3,807.

The total number of hospitalizations was at 239 while 224 of those cases were not fully vaccinated.

The number of pediatric infections between the ages of 0-17 was 1,175 and out of those 749 cases were not fully vaccinated.

Forty-four reported deaths were made in August and 40 of them were not fully vaccinated.

Laredo health director, Richard Chamberlain, says the takeaway from the data presented was thay “vaccines do save lives”.

Chamberlin says there is a decline of infections forecasted for the next four weeks.

He goes on to say there was an uptick in vaccines that were administered in the last few weeks.

As of Tuesday, 56 reported COVID-19 variant cases have been reported: Alpha 3, Delta 45, and Gamma 8.

City of Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says there’s been a “slight trend of hospitalizations patients in our community”.

Heard presented the COVID Hospital Admissions from January 2021- August 2021 which showed the following statistics: January 405, February 135, March 41, April 54, May 40, June 39, July 104, and 239 in August.

Laredo Medical Center, Doctors Hospital, Laredo Specialty, and STAT North have been treating patients.

Heard says there are ICU beds available due to the additional staff.

Three rounds of state staff have been sent to the community with the follwoing figures:

Round 1: ICU-RN - 12, MS RN- 4, and RT - 10.

Round 2: ICU RN -11, MS RN - 13 and RT - 2.

Round 3 ICU RN - 6, ED RN -10, Pedi ED RN - 4 and RT - 2.

Round one had 26 tota staff, Round 2, 26, and Round 3 a total of 32 members’ people.

In case there is a surge of pediatric cases, Heard says “we are coordinating with the hospitals to have a tier system to care for our COVID pediatric population in case we get a surge”.

Additional staff requested ER RN to help support overflows in the hospitals.

Heard showed the pediatric COVID-19 surge plan that is divided into two parts: outpatients and inpatient.

The outpatient care and preventative plan include mask mandate, point of care testing at UISD and LISD by Gateway, and the Operation Lone Star Outpatient Clinic.

The inpatient deals with the overflow plan that consists of Tier1, Tier 2, and Tier 3.

Tier 1 consists of assisting and coordinating with regional and state for pediatric transfers and giving equipment to local 9-1-1 dispatchers.

If Tier 1 is not possible, health officials will move to Tier 2 which means to increase the pediatric holding capabilities at LMC and Doctors Hospital.

Tier 3 Create an inpatient facility at one local trauma center to provide care for mild to moderate cases.

Heard says they have a number of people get treated for COVID at the infusion center stationed at the Haynes Recreation center.

A total of 226 total infusions have been done so far.

“The majority have been done with no PCP, no nurse practitioner, no doctor referral. These are for people who are positive and go and get evaluated there and they qualify for the medications” Heard said.

Laredo’s health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, says although we are in a “favorable trajectory” regarding the cases decreasing but there could be an increase.

He attributes to an increase that happened after Labor Day of 2020.

Trevino says it’s important to invest in a “medical infrastructure” to help care for residents in Laredo and Webb County.

