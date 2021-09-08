Advertisement

Gracie Espinoza’s mother speaks on arrest of alleged killer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracie Espinoza speaks out after an arrest is made in her case.

Mayra Rivera says she’s happy that an arrest has been made, and despite her grief, she believes it’s one step closer to justice for her daughter and grandchild.

Gracie was found on the morning of Sept. 10, 2020, near a baseball field by East Plum Street and North Buena Vista Avenue.

Rivera says she is “grateful to police” and hopes the man accused is “not set free.”

She says Joel David Chavez was Gracie’s boyfriend --the man she believes is behind her death.

Rivera says her daughter was scared days before her death.

She says she was told her daughter was killed by several injuries.

No official report has been released by Laredo Police and the Webb County District Attorneys’ office will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated in our later newscasts.

