It can’t rain all the time

Better chances of rain next week
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a surprise rainfall Tuesday afternoon, it looks like we are back to the hot and humid temperatures!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the mid-70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Things will continue to stay in the triple digits until Saturday.

Now, on Saturday, we’ll still be hot and humid in the upper 90s and then overnight a lot of the clouds will start to move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

Our chances of rain will increase as temperatures decrease.

On Sunday we’ll be at 97 degrees and 91 on Monday with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Then on Tuesday we’ll shoot back up to the mid-90s but still keeping with those chances of rain.

