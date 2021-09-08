Laredo students show love for literature

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In honor of World Literacy Day, a couple of students are celebrating their favorite books.

Fifth Grader Ibis Mireles and first grader Mateo Mireles of Borchers Elementary both celebrated their favorite pieces of literature by really getting into character.

Mateo was dressed as Pete the Cat and Ibis was dressed as the one and only Captain Underpants.

It’s all an effort to show their fellow classmates that reading is fun.

