Loma Alta residents react to TxDOT resolution

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last night, TxDOT and the residents of the Loma Alta Subdivision came to an agreement at the city council meeting regarding a median that they say affects their commute.

On Monday, we reported a story about the residents who say this median is a safety hazard.

The agreement now is that the median located on 359 and Dorel Drive will be opened directly in front of the entrance-exit of the subdivision.

This will allow the residents to take a left turn on to 359.

“We are very happy that the understanding was able to come about our position and our appearance at the city council meeting last night,” Victor Vasquez, a resident in the neighborhood, told us. “We understand that tx dot is going be working with us and they are going to be adding a turning lane into our neighborhood.”

TxDOT agreed to cut the median temporarily as they monitor the traffic situation.

If any accidents --or near-accidents are reported-- they say they’ll reinstate the original traffic plan.

As of now, there is no set date when the median will be opened.

